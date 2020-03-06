|
OXENHORN
DOLORES (nee Shusterman)
March 4, 2020. Wife of Larry. Mother of Stuart (Robin) Oxenhorn and Jill (Pablo) Bravo. Sister of Barbara Mednick. Grandmother of Stephanie Oxenhorn. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Monday 1 P.M. precisely at Shalom Memorial Park, 3573 Pine Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. Shiva will be observed Monday through Wednesday at the home of Alicia Oxenhorn. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to COPDfoundation.org.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 6, 2020