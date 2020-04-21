Home

More Obituaries for DOLORES THATCHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOLORES P. (McKeever) THATCHER

DOLORES P. (McKeever) THATCHER Notice
THATCHER
DOLORES P. (nee McKeever)
Of Philadelphia died on April 17, 2020, at 90. Daughter of James P. and Clara McKeever, Dolores graduated from Little Flower High School, attended St. Joseph's University and worked for 25 years at the Fels Institute for Cancer Research. She was active in neighborhood preservation and received honors from the Chapel of the Four Chaplains. She married and divorced Wilfred Thatcher, and raised two daughters, Patricia and Amy. Dolores was an independent thinker, loved opera, literature, and nature. She was a loving grandmother to her grandsons, Arlo and Eli Erikson.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 21, 2020
