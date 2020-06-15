AVERSA
DOLORES S. (nee Sejda)
age 88, of Phila, on June 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Zefferino Aversa, Jr. and loving mother of Dolores Elizabeth Gounley (Nicholas), Dr. Jeffrey M. Aversa (Eileen) and Linda M. Aversa-Caldwell (Donald). Dolores was preceded in death by her sister, Loretta, her brothers, Martin B., Robert and Martin R. A private family service will be held for Dolores, with her Life Celebration planned for a later date. ln lieu of flowers please make a donation in Dolores's name to your favorite charity. Life Celebration services provided by John F. Givnish of Academy Rd., Phila.
To share your fondest memories of Dolores
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 15, 2020.