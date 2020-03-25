|
SWEENEY
DOLORES T. (nee Grzymala)
Age 88, formerly of Drexel Hill, peacefully passed into eternal life on March 22, 2020 at her home in Haverford after heroically enduring three years of cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of 65 years to her husband, John James, a former Pennsylvania State Senator. She was a devoted mother to her children John (Donna), Jerry (Jackie), Dennis (Lisa), Joseph (Jill), Grace Ann Carroll(Timothy), Kathleen Pogwist (Erik) and the late, Kevin Robert. She was the cherished Nana to many grandchildren and a great grandson who loved her very much. She is also survived by her sister, Joan Barrett, her brother and sister-in-law Robert and Rae Jean Grzymala, her sister-in-law Mary Sweeney, her cousins Peggy and Bob Fuss and many nieces and nephews and friends. Those whom she loved will remember her smile and kindness.
Due to current events, her Funeral Mass and Interment will be private. The family will schedule a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Little Flower High School, 1000 West Lycoming St., Phila., PA 19140.
STRETCH of HAVERTOWN
www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 25, 2020