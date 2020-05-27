DOMENIC FISK
Age 105, passed away on May 14, 2020 at Bryn Mawr Hospital. He was predeceased by his wife Anne (nee Fiano). Born in Claysville, PA, on February 3, 2015, he moved to the Philadelphia area as a teenager. He started working at Autocar in Ardmore in the 1930s, moved from working on the line to supervisory positions and retired from White Motor Company in Exton in 1975. After a few years he went back to work as general shop foreman and handyman at Snyder Heating in Broomall, where he worked into his 90s. Always active, he was still mowing the lawn at 100 and able to fix any mechanical problem. We remember a kind and generous man, loved by all who knew him. He was able to live at home until the end, lovingly cared for by his youngest son, Richard. He is also survived by his son, John (Rita), and daughter, Barbara Fish; five grandchildren Cindy, George, Nick, Doug, Peter; seven great-grandchildren Tina, Melissa, Brian, Brittany, George, Breahanna, Paul and four great-great grandchildren Kristin, Courtney, Tyler, Amelia. Services were private. STRETCH of HAVERTOWN
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 27, 2020.
