1/1
1/1
Age 62, July 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathy (nee Raymond), devoted father of Nicholas (Megan) Miraglia and Colleen Miraglia, loving grandfather of Lia Grace and dog Molly; also survived by sister-in-law Diane Priamerano and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass Monday morning August 3rd, 10 A.M. at St. Richard's Church, 3010 S. 18th St. (on Pollock St.). Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family requests donations to St. Richard's Church in Domenic's memory.
Share condolences at:
www.gangemifuneralhome.net