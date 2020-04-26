|
DOLD
DOMENICA M. "MICKI"
(nee Panzarella)
On April 24, 2020, of Glendora, NJ, formerly of Blenheim, NJ. Age 83. Beloved wife of Edward W Dold. Devoted mother of Edward Michael (Gayle), Robert (Elizabeth) and James Dold (Kristi). Loving grandmother of Edward D. Dold, Jilian Dupont, Tyler O'Shaunessy, Violet Dold and Robbie Dold. Dear great-grand-mother of Lia and Flynn Dupont. Micki was a "Den Mother" for the Cub Scouts, she was very active with the PTA and the Glendora Little League and she was a very good bowler. Due to the restrictions set forth by the State of New Jersey, there will be a private Interment at Locustwood Memorial Park. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Micki's name to the , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601. Family and friends may share memories at:
www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 26, 2020