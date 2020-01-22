The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Resources
More Obituaries for DOMENICK LAVERGHETTA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOMENICK LAVERGHETTA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOMENICK LAVERGHETTA Notice
LAVERGHETTA
DOMENICK


January 19, 2020. Beloved son of the late Frank and Louise (nee Maratea) LaVerghetta. Brother of the late Anna Marie Wexler. Also survived by his many cousins and friends. Donnie will sadly missed by all of his buddies at Dunkin' Donuts. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING FRIDAY 9 A.M. at The Church of Stella Maris, 9th and Bigler Sts. (parking lot on 10th and Bigler Sts.), followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in his memory to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, 111 Presidential Boulevard, Suite 203, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.

Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOMENICK's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monti-Rago Funeral Home
Download Now