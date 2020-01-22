|
LAVERGHETTA
DOMENICK
January 19, 2020. Beloved son of the late Frank and Louise (nee Maratea) LaVerghetta. Brother of the late Anna Marie Wexler. Also survived by his many cousins and friends. Donnie will sadly missed by all of his buddies at Dunkin' Donuts. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING FRIDAY 9 A.M. at The Church of Stella Maris, 9th and Bigler Sts. (parking lot on 10th and Bigler Sts.), followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in his memory to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, 111 Presidential Boulevard, Suite 203, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 22, 2020