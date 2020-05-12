PILEGGI
DOMENICO A.
On May 7, 2020 age 80 years of Roslyn and formerly of Glenside. Beloved husband of the late Anne E. (nee Fetscher). Loving father of Anthony D. (Cheryl) and Dominic F. Pileggi. Also survived by 2 grandchildren Melissa M. Chrastina and Nicholas A. Pileggi and 2 great granddaughters Abigail and Arya and a late great grand-daughter Madeline. Brother of Phyllis Quackenbush and Frank Pileggi. Services and Interment private due to Covid-19 Pandemic. Donations to American Cancer Society 1818 Market St., Phila., PA 19103 would be appreciated. www.mayfuneralhome.com
DOMENICO A.
On May 7, 2020 age 80 years of Roslyn and formerly of Glenside. Beloved husband of the late Anne E. (nee Fetscher). Loving father of Anthony D. (Cheryl) and Dominic F. Pileggi. Also survived by 2 grandchildren Melissa M. Chrastina and Nicholas A. Pileggi and 2 great granddaughters Abigail and Arya and a late great grand-daughter Madeline. Brother of Phyllis Quackenbush and Frank Pileggi. Services and Interment private due to Covid-19 Pandemic. Donations to American Cancer Society 1818 Market St., Phila., PA 19103 would be appreciated. www.mayfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 12, 2020.