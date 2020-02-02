The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
DOMENICO MIRARCHI

MIRARCHI
DOMENICO


January 30, 2020. Age 79. Beloved Husband of Emilia (nee Lentini) for 54 years. Devoted Father of Anthony, Brunella (John) Benales, and Dominic (Katherine). Loving Nonno of Damian, Tristen, and Daniella. Brother of Bruno (Marisa) and Joseph (Debra). Brother-in-law of Maria Tropiano. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING MONDAY EVENING 7-9 P.M. and TUESDAY Morning 8:30-9:30 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, Inc. 2531-35 S. Broad Street. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. at The Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Streets. Ent. Fernwood Cemetery.

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 2, 2020
