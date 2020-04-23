Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baldi Funeral Home
1331 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 389-2414
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Baldi Funeral Home
1331 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
View Map
Prayer Service
Following Services
Baldi Funeral Home
1331 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOMENICO NOVELLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOMENICO "BILL" NOVELLI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOMENICO "BILL" NOVELLI Notice
NOVELLI
DOMENICO "BILL"


April 21, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Virginia (nee Visconto). Beloved father of Anthony (Robin), Robert (Gina) and Gino (Belinda); brother-in-law of Tony (Gloria) Visconto. Also survived by 6 grand-children and many loving nieces and nephews. Bill was a hair stylist at 11th & Jackson Streets. He opened Novelli Academy of Beauty Culture located at 1900 E. Passyunk Ave. 15 years later Bill had a dream to become a South Philadelphia restaurateur opening the "Villa di Rieti", on the site of his school. He had a hell of a journey that lasted 90 years. Bill's Viewing Service and Entombment will be PRIVATE. We will be live-streaming Bill"s Viewing, Prayer Service and Entomb-ment starting at 10 A.M. Saturday. Please click on Bill's obituary picture on our website for livestreaming services.

www.baldifuneralhome.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOMENICO's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -