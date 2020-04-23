|
NOVELLI
DOMENICO "BILL"
April 21, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Virginia (nee Visconto). Beloved father of Anthony (Robin), Robert (Gina) and Gino (Belinda); brother-in-law of Tony (Gloria) Visconto. Also survived by 6 grand-children and many loving nieces and nephews. Bill was a hair stylist at 11th & Jackson Streets. He opened Novelli Academy of Beauty Culture located at 1900 E. Passyunk Ave. 15 years later Bill had a dream to become a South Philadelphia restaurateur opening the "Villa di Rieti", on the site of his school. He had a hell of a journey that lasted 90 years. Bill's Viewing Service and Entombment will be PRIVATE. We will be live-streaming Bill"s Viewing, Prayer Service and Entomb-ment starting at 10 A.M. Saturday. Please click on Bill's obituary picture on our website for livestreaming services.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 23, 2020