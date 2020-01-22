|
|
SANTIAGO
DOMINGO
Beloved son, brother, and uncle known as Papo to his family and friends passed away Wed., January 15, 2020 at Presbyterian Hospital-Penn Medicine at the age of 62 after a 2 year long battle with various illnesses. He was lifelong Philadelphia resident originally from the Fairmount area who enjoyed all Philly sports but was an especially big fan of The Eagles Football Team. Happy he was alive to see the team bring home a Superbowl trophy in his era. In his younger years he was an avid handball player with the Hispanic team on Green Street-even asking to be buried with some. Since a young man Mr. Santiago worked in the service industry and always embodied a strong work ethic claiming even the smallest-seeming job had importance and should be done to the best of one's ability. He was a very kind soul who always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who may need it.
He is survived by his sister Aida Santiago, niece Norma Vega, brother-in-law Jose Santiago, and nephew Matthew Spellacy. He will be laid to rest alongside his mother in Greenmount Cem. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Any sentiments may be sent to The Santiago Family at 2108 N. Hancock St, Phila., PA 19122. 267-968-2414
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 22, 2020