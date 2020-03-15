|
MAZULL
DOMINIC A.
A 50 year resident of Upper Southampton, PA, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020. He was 94. Dominic was born in Philadelphia, to the late Palmina nee Posato and Anthony Mazullo. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Dorothy nee McCann. Dominic is survived by his children, Peggy, Mary Lamsback (Dr. Gary), Palma Mitchell (R. Brian), Gina Gleason (Craig), Dorothy, Dominic (Caryl-Lyn); grandchildren, Gary (Dr. Arianna), Dara, Matt (Leah), Jen (Josh), Casey, Andrew, Keri-Lyn (Vince), Meg (Tim), Katie (Sean), Nicole, Danielle, Dominic, A.J.; and great-grandchildren, Audrey, James, Elise. He is preceded in death by his siblings Rita Williams and Anthony J. Mazullo.
Dom grew up in the Germantown section of Philadelphia and was a proud graduate of North Catholic High School, class of '43. He was a Heavy Equipment Operator, Director of Admissions at Liberty Bell Park Racetrack and a maintenance man at Holy Redeemer Hospital. He could fix anything and grow everything. He loved being in his garden and would often deliver his crop to family and friends. Dom was a 50 year member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish where he was an usher and a daily commun-icant. He loved being outdoors, the music of Frank Sinatra and spending time with family and friends. He will be missed by all.
Dominic's family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, PA and again on Thurs. March 19th from 8:30 to 10:15 A.M. at JAMES J. MCGHEE FUNERAL HOME, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 11 A.M. at Our Lady of Good Counsel. Interment will take place at St. John Neumann Cemetery in Chalfont.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dominic's name may be made to The Sisters of St. Joseph, 9701 Germantown Ave, Phila., PA 19118.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 15, 2020