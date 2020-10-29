1/1
DOMINIC AND MARIEANNETTE "CANDY" BOCCELLI
DOMINIC J. AND MARIE ANNETTE "CANDY" Oct. 19, 2020, age 83, and MARIE ANNETTE "CANDY" (nee Vecchione) age 75, Oct. 26, 2020. Devoted parents of Michele (Osvaldo) Colon, Michael (Jennifer) Boccelli and Robert Boccelli, loving grandparents of Domenic, Geno, Marlana, Lauren, Michael, Christian, Nicholas, Adriana and Santino, great grandparents of Giancarlo, dear brother of Rosemarie Gerace, John Boccelli and the late Lorraine Boggi, dear sister of Linda Penza; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to their Viewing and Funeral Friday morning Oct. 30th, 9 to 10:15 A.M. at Stella Maris Church, 10th and Bigler Sts. Funeral Mass to begin 10:30 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in their memory to www.americanheart.org or American Lung Assoc., 527 Plymouth Rd., Suite 415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. Share condolences at: www.gangemifuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Viewing
09:00 - 10:15 AM
Stella Maris Church
OCT
30
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Stella Maris Church
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
