DOMINIC J. AND MARIE ANNETTE "CANDY" Oct. 19, 2020, age 83, and MARIE ANNETTE "CANDY" (nee Vecchione) age 75, Oct. 26, 2020. Devoted parents of Michele (Osvaldo) Colon, Michael (Jennifer) Boccelli and Robert Boccelli, loving grandparents of Domenic, Geno, Marlana, Lauren, Michael, Christian, Nicholas, Adriana and Santino, great grandparents of Giancarlo, dear brother of Rosemarie Gerace, John Boccelli and the late Lorraine Boggi, dear sister of Linda Penza; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to their Viewing and Funeral Friday morning Oct. 30th, 9 to 10:15 A.M. at Stella Maris Church, 10th and Bigler Sts. Funeral Mass to begin 10:30 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in their memory to www.americanheart.org
or American Lung Assoc
., 527 Plymouth Rd., Suite 415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. Share condolences at: www.gangemifuneralhome.com