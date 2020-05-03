DOMINIC COSTANZO
COSTANZO
DOMINIC C.
Age 99, of Havertown, PA passed on April 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret A. Costanzo (nee Brancato). Loving father of Lisa (Roger, Sr.) Costanzo; dear brother of Anthony (Rosemarie) Costanzo, the late Matthew (Sandy) Costanzo, Marie (the late Bud) Siderio, Louis DeMauro, Peter DeMauro, Viola DiCarlo, Esther DeMauro, Helen Pitetti and Mary Molinaro. Grandfather of Roger and Matthew Shackelford; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services and Interment are being held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Dominic to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.Online condolences at:
www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Arr. by 610-449-0300



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
