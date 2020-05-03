COSTANZO
DOMINIC C.
Age 99, of Havertown, PA passed on April 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret A. Costanzo (nee Brancato). Loving father of Lisa (Roger, Sr.) Costanzo; dear brother of Anthony (Rosemarie) Costanzo, the late Matthew (Sandy) Costanzo, Marie (the late Bud) Siderio, Louis DeMauro, Peter DeMauro, Viola DiCarlo, Esther DeMauro, Helen Pitetti and Mary Molinaro. Grandfather of Roger and Matthew Shackelford; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services and Interment are being held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Dominic to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.Online condolences at:
www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Arr. by 610-449-0300
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.