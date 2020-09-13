September 6, 2020





With profound sadness we announce the passing of our loving son, brother, and friend on Sept. 6, 2020 at 29 years old. Nick was born Sept. 8, 1990 in Arlington, VA. Nick grew up in Berwyn, PA where he attended Conestoga High School and later James Madison University. He was enthusiastically involved in Best Buddies Club, The Pioneer Football and Baseball Teams, ATO Fraternity, and the ROTC. Nick always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. There was nothing Nick liked better than an interesting conversation with a good (or new) friend. Nick could have an engaging conversation with anyone. He was passionate, brave, and soulful way beyond his years. Most of all, Nick will be remembered for being a fearless individual, a selfless brother, and a loving son. We know he is in heaven trying to beat his dad on the golf course. Nick was preceded in death by his father John and is survived by his sister, Mia and his mother, Jill. A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at St. David's Episcopal Church 763 S Valley Forge Rd, Wayne, PA. Burial will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Great Valley Presbyterian Church 2025 Swedesford Rd, Malvern, Pa 19355. Flowers are welcomed or donations can be made to National Association for Children of Addiction in his honor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store