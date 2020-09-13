1/1
DOMINIC JOHN "NICK" FUDESCO
1990 - 2020
September 6, 2020


With profound sadness we announce the passing of our loving son, brother, and friend on Sept. 6, 2020 at 29 years old. Nick was born Sept. 8, 1990 in Arlington, VA. Nick grew up in Berwyn, PA where he attended Conestoga High School and later James Madison University. He was enthusiastically involved in Best Buddies Club, The Pioneer Football and Baseball Teams, ATO Fraternity, and the ROTC. Nick always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. There was nothing Nick liked better than an interesting conversation with a good (or new) friend. Nick could have an engaging conversation with anyone. He was passionate, brave, and soulful way beyond his years. Most of all, Nick will be remembered for being a fearless individual, a selfless brother, and a loving son. We know he is in heaven trying to beat his dad on the golf course. Nick was preceded in death by his father John and is survived by his sister, Mia and his mother, Jill. A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at St. David's Episcopal Church 763 S Valley Forge Rd, Wayne, PA. Burial will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Great Valley Presbyterian Church 2025 Swedesford Rd, Malvern, Pa 19355. Flowers are welcomed or donations can be made to National Association for Children of Addiction in his honor.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
St. David’s Episcopal Church
SEP
15
Burial
02:30 PM
Great Valley Presbyterian Church
September 12, 2020
Nick is a great friend. Having attended high school with Nick, being on the football & baseball team with him, & having a few classes with him, I remember many great times with Nick. I send prayers to his family. I know Nick is watching as I move forward in my life.
Josh
Friend
