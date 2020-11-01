1/
DOMINIC PILOTTI
88, of Devon, PA died on October 23, 2020 after a brief illness. He was the son of the late Domenic and Rose Pilotti of Devon. He is survived by his wife Marcia and his children Michael (Laurie), Scott (Angela) and Alaina (Louis), his brother Gabe, sister Gloria and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Sam and sisters Jennie and Nina. A graduate of Villanova University, Dominic served in the U.S. Army and he was a founding partner of P&G Associates. He remained actively involved in the business into his early 80's. He was proud of his Italian heritage and the sacrifices that his parents made as first generation immigrants. He had a strong work ethic and was always busy. He had a gift for developing lifelong friends and he had a great sense of humor. His legacy includes three adult children who still love to play practical jokes and laugh. He will be busy catching-up with family and friends he has missed greatly on earth and trying to figure out how to make us laugh from afar. He will be missed by all those who knew him. A private family service will be held at a future date. Memorial donations can be made to The Chester County Food Bank.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 1, 2020.
