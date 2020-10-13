1/1
Rev. dominick F. finn O.S.F.S.
1928 - 2020
Dec. 17, 1928 - Oct. 7, 2020 Age 91, died peacefully at the Oblate residence, Annecy Hall, in Childs, MD, on October 7, 2020. Born in Phila., PA, to Dominick and Bridie (O'Sullivan) Finn on December 17, 1928, he was a graduate of Northeast Catholic High School in 1946 and entered the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales. Fr. Finn earned an AB in mathematics (Niagara University), an MS in mathematics (University of Illinois) and studied theology at DeSales Hall School of Theology in Washington, DC. Fr. Finn was ordained a priest on June 8, 1956. For most of his priestly ministry Fr. Finn taught high school at Northeast Catholic, Salesianum School, Wilmington, DE, Bishop Duffy and St. Francis de Sales, and as an adjunct professor of Catholic University at the extension at Childs, MD. Additionally, Fr. Finn was the chaplain at Stella Niagara Franciscan Motherhouse in Lewiston, NY. He retired from teaching in 1978 and began ministering as a hospital chaplain. Fr. Finn spent his final years in retirement at Fr. Judge High School, and then, at the Oblate retirement facility, Annecy Hall, Childs, MD where his brother, Rev. John Finn, O.S.F.S., also resides. Survivors include his brother, Rev. John Finn, O.S.F.S., and his brother-in-law, Mr. Edwin Corlies. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary J. Corlies. Due to COVID-19 Pandemic and social distancing restrictions, a private, Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 14th, at 11:30 A.M. in the Oblate chapel at Annecy Hall, Childs, MD, with Rev. John Extejt, O.S.F.S. presiding and representing the Toledo-Detroit Province with Interment immediately following at the Oblate cemetery, Childs, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales, P.O. Box 2868, Toledo, OH 43606.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Oblate chapel at Annecy Hall
OCT
14
Interment
Oblate cemetery
