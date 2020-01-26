|
|
GIORDANO
DONALD A.
on January 23, 2020. He was 89; loving husband of Angeline (nee: D'Ambrosio); beloved father of Salvatore (Patricia) Giordano, Donna (Carmen) Lanzetta, and Lisa (Edward) Hooven; dear brother of Louise D'Salvo, and the late Veronica Giordano and Dolores Smith; loving grandfather of Anthony (Nancy) Giordano, Kristen (Mike) Murray, Gia (Sean) Lanzetta, Dominick Lanzetta, Nika Lanzetta, Morgan Hooven, and Makenzie Hooven; loving great-grandfather of Isaac Murray, Aiden Murray, and Vincent Giordano. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Wednesday from 10 AM and Funeral Mass 11:30 AM at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 321 Witmer Rd, Horsham, PA 19044. Interment St. John Neumann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St, Suite 102, Phila, PA 19106 www.alz.org/desjsepa.
www.angelonefuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 26, 2020