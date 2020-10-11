Or Copy this URL to Share

Longtime Paymaster of Montgomery County, Whitpain Committeeperson, and Navy Veteran died at 72 in Blue Bell. Member American Legion #769, and Oak Terrace. Served in Vietnam and Cambodia. Predeceased by parents Joseph and Marie. Survived by brothers, Joseph (Jean), Robert (Lucy) sisters, Geraldine Berg (Joseph) Mary Beth Hepp, and Judy Cameron (Robert). Also survived by longtime partner Josephine D'Amico, son David Rambo (Lisa), grandchildren Ava and David, former wife Fran Rambo. Graveside blessing- 10 A.M. Friday October 16th, St Patrick's Cemetery, 2400 DeKalb Pike, Norristown.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store