PHILLIPS
DONALD C. "DON"
Age 86, April 28, 2020, of Glen Mills, formerly Drexel Hill, PA.
Survived by his wife of 64 years. Joan L. (nee Powers); his children, Andrew C. (Trish), and Donna J. Karsnick and his 5 grandchildren.www.danjolell.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.