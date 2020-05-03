DONALD C. "DON" PHILLIPS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PHILLIPS
DONALD C. "DON"
Age 86, April 28, 2020, of Glen Mills, formerly Drexel Hill, PA.
Survived by his wife of 64 years. Joan L. (nee Powers); his children, Andrew C. (Trish), and Donna J. Karsnick and his 5 grandchildren.www.danjolell.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved