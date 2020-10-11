On Oct. 8, 2020, age 93, beloved husband of Sally M. (nee Mitchell), formerly of Havertown, devoted father of Donald C. Jr. of Langhorne, David M. of Chester Springs and Gene 'Pinky' Rotzell of Havertown; also survived by his 14 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Private Funeral Service Thursday, at 10 A.M. in Bethany Evangelical Church, Havertown where all can live stream at http://don.bethanyepc.org
If you would like to hornor Don's memory, please make a donation to Bethany EPC Deacon's fund, 5 North Concord Ave., Havertown, PA 19083. loganvideonfuneralhome.com