DONALD CARLL

102, of Audubon, PA passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Don was married to the late Grace G. Carll for 60 years. He was an active member of the Baptist Church in the Great Valley for over 50 years. He worked for many years for the Insurance Company of North America in Philadelphia. He played golf weekly both with work colleagues and a long-standing group of friends, and was a member of an INA bowling team. He loved Ocean City, NJ as a place to vacation each year with his brothers, sister, and their families. Since 2003, Don lived in the Shannondell at Valley Forge retirement community where he had many dear friends. Surviving are 2 children: Richard (Debra), and Kathleen; 2 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend a graveside committal service on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the cemetery of the Baptist Church in the Great Valley, 945 N Valley Forge Rd, Devon, PA 19333. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Don's honor to: Baptist Church in the Great Valley. Arrangements are with ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, INC.



