1/1
DONALD CARLL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
102, of Audubon, PA passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Don was married to the late Grace G. Carll for 60 years. He was an active member of the Baptist Church in the Great Valley for over 50 years. He worked for many years for the Insurance Company of North America in Philadelphia. He played golf weekly both with work colleagues and a long-standing group of friends, and was a member of an INA bowling team. He loved Ocean City, NJ as a place to vacation each year with his brothers, sister, and their families. Since 2003, Don lived in the Shannondell at Valley Forge retirement community where he had many dear friends. Surviving are 2 children: Richard (Debra), and Kathleen; 2 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend a graveside committal service on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the cemetery of the Baptist Church in the Great Valley, 945 N Valley Forge Rd, Devon, PA 19333. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Don's honor to: Baptist Church in the Great Valley. Arrangements are with ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Baptist Church in the Great Valley
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
6106443540
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved