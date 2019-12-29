Home

DONALD CARR MOYER Sr.

DONALD CARR MOYER Sr. Notice
MOYER
DONALD CARR, SR.
Age 73, husband of 54 years to Marcelle Moyer, passed away Dec. 27, 2019. Born February 6, 1946 in Philadelphia, the son of Kenneth and Emmeline Moyer. He is survived by daughters Lisa Mackell, husband Steve, Sherri Ryan, husband Mike, son Don Moyer Jr, wife Marcie, daughter Patricia Dahl, husband Matt; 10 grand-children, Michael, Brendan, Brett, Patrick, Kelcy, Daniel, Morgan, Reid, Delaney and Matthew; also survived by sisters Patricia Cahill and Susan Moyer. Visitation will be Monday, December 30 from 9:00-10:30 A.M. at Saint Norbert's, 50 Leopard Rd, Paoli, PA, followed by mass at 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Sacred Heart at (570) 706-2400,
https://www.hospicesacred

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 29, 2019
