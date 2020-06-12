DONALD E. THOM
1927 - 2020
THOM
DONALD E.
June 9, 2020. Beloved husband
of the late Bertha (nee Bezara). Devoted father of Donna Thom and Denise Thom (Joseph Di Meo). Loving grandpa to Jessica, Robert, David, and Stephen. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 10:00 A.M., St. Jerome Church, 8100 Colfax Street, Phila., PA 19136. Interment - Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the National Down Syndrome Society, 8 E. 41st Street, 8th Fl., New York, NY 10017 in his memory would be appreciated.

BURNS FUNERAL HOME




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Jerome Church
