Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
DONALD GARDNER

DONALD GARDNER Notice
GARDNER
DONALD
On March 12, 2020. Husband of Joanne (nee Einhorn), father of Jamie Gardner (Jonathan Stern) and Margie Gardner (Cliff Berman), brother of Howard Gardner (Naomi) and David Gardner (Pat Bridgman), grand-father of Jacob and Madeline Berman and Benjamin and Rebecca Stern. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services on Sunday at 12:00 P.M. at Haym Salomon Memorial Park, Frazer, PA. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the ASPCA in memory of Donald Gardner. Luncheon following the service at the home of Margie Gardner and Cliff Berman. Shiva will be observed Sunday and Monday at 6 P.M. at the home of Marjorie Gardner and Cliff Berman.

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 13, 2020
