On April 30, 2020, age 67yrs., of Huntingdon Valley. Loving partner of Shirley Schwiker. Son of the late Donald J. and Mary R. Heron. Brother of Francis D., James D., Maureen Miller, Kathleen Keffer, Eileen Fiorella, Noreen Pisano and Doreen Heron. Also survived by 17 loving nieces and nephews and several grandnieces and nephews. Funeral Services and Interment will take place at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Donations to Carmelite Monastery, 1400 66th Ave., Phila., PA 19126 or Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 would be appreciated.www.mayfuneralhome.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 6, 2020.
