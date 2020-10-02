Age 86, of Mays Landing NJ, passed away peacefully on Sept. 15, 2020 at Our Lady's Center in Pleasantville, NJ after a prolonged illness. Donald is predeceased by his brother, Charles McDermott Jr., and Sister Anna Marie McDermott, IHM, his sister. He was born in Wynnewood, PA, on July 19th, 1934, son of the late Charles and Mary McDermott of Philadelphia. He attended St. Francis de Sales School and West Catholic High School in West Philadelphia, graduating in 1952. He attended St. Joseph's University and Villanova University, achieving a Masters in Education. Donald worked as a teacher in a number of schools, including his alma mater - St. Francis de Sales School, St. Aloysius Academy for Boys in Bryn Mawr, PA, and St. Joseph's School in Sea Isle City, NJ. He is remembered fondly by his colleagues, students and parents. Donald took on the role of Alumni Coordinator for St. Francis de Sales School and helped to ensure the solid growth of the school to where it is today. In later years Donald was very active in the community in Sea Isle City, NJ. He was a shop owner, marina manager and Captain of the Beach Patrol. He enjoyed his involvement in politics as a member of local Republican Organizations, and the many friends that he made there. Don was a very devout Catholic and devoted much of his free time to the church and youth organizations, from the ringing of church bells on Sunday mornings to running CYO organizations. Don has requested that any donations be made in his Sister's memory to Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Drive, Malvern, PA 19355. A Memorial Service will be scheduled for relatives and friends at a later date. (Condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
)