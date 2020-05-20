Or Copy this URL to Share

MILLS

DONALD J.

On May 14, 2020. Survived by children Donna, Jeffrey and Gary Mills. Pictorial Viewing 11 A.M. at EMMANUEL JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME, 6653-75 Chew Ave., Phila. followed by private service. Int. Washington Crossing Cem.



