DONALD J. MILLS
On May 14, 2020. Survived by children Donna, Jeffrey and Gary Mills. Pictorial Viewing 11 A.M. at EMMANUEL JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME, 6653-75 Chew Ave., Phila. followed by private service. Int. Washington Crossing Cem.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 20, 2020.
