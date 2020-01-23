|
NAWN
DONALD J., SR.
Of Warminster, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. He was 85. Don was the loving husband of Theresa Nawn (nee O'Gara), with whom he shared over 63 years of marriage. Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Cyril J. and Ida E. (nee Frith) Nawn.
Don proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War as a Sergeant. He was a loyal and dedicated family man and was an amazing husband, father, and grand-father. Don loved working around the family homes and spending time outdoors. He enjoyed fishing and jet skiing in Florida, spending time at the mountains, and fishing in New Jersey with family.
In addition to his wife, Don is survived by his children, Donald Jr. (Janice), John (Tish Gallagher), Christopher (Wendy), and Kathy Ann Lukens (Mark); his grandchildren, Justin (Bronwyn Bird), Ryan, Brendan, Anthony, Maria, Alex, and Kevin; his great-grandchildren, Leslie, Layla, and Willow; and his sister, Peg Mawhinney. He was also survived by many other loving extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, Don was predeceased by his sisters, Betty and Jeri.
Relatives and friends will be received by his family on Saturday, January 25, 2020, after 9:30 A.M. until the time of his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. in St. Joseph Church, 1795 Columbia Avenue, Hatboro. His Interment will immediately follow in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribu-tions may be sent to American Association for Cancer Research, 615 Chestnut Street, 17th Floor, Phila. PA 19106 or at https://donate.aacr.org/
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 23, 2020