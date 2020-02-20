The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
DONALD NICHOLL
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
The Catholic Church of St. Mary
2001 Springfield Rd.
Cherry Hill, NJ
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
The Catholic Church of St. Mary
2001 Springfield Rd.
Cherry Hill, NJ
DONALD J. NICHOLL Notice
NICHOLL
DONALD J.,
February 17, 2020. Beloved husband of 50 years to Jeanette (nee Farrace). Devoted father of Daria Farling (Daniel) and Joseph D. Nicholl (Emily). Loving Pop-Pop of D.J., Brandon, Ryan, and Harper. Dear brother of Joanne O'Keefe, Nancy Broderick, Michele Ponente, and Helen Capacasa; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday Evening, 6 to 9 P.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.), Phila., PA, and also Saturday 9:30 to 10:15 A.M., The Catholic Church of St. Mary, 2001 Springdale Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ, followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Lakeview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to ., 527 Plymouth Rd., #415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 in his memory would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 20, 2020
