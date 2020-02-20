|
NICHOLL
DONALD J.,
February 17, 2020. Beloved husband of 50 years to Jeanette (nee Farrace). Devoted father of Daria Farling (Daniel) and Joseph D. Nicholl (Emily). Loving Pop-Pop of D.J., Brandon, Ryan, and Harper. Dear brother of Joanne O'Keefe, Nancy Broderick, Michele Ponente, and Helen Capacasa; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday Evening, 6 to 9 P.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.), Phila., PA, and also Saturday 9:30 to 10:15 A.M., The Catholic Church of St. Mary, 2001 Springdale Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ, followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Lakeview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to ., 527 Plymouth Rd., #415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 in his memory would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 20, 2020