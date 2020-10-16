DONALD J. SKAHAN

Age 93, of Drexel Hill, PA on October 14, 2020. He passed peacefully with his wife by his side after courageously battling cancer for more than two years. Don was a devoted and beloved husband of his wife, Ann, for the past 68 years, and the loving father to Don Skahan, Jr. (Mary Beth), Greg Skahan (Elaine), Ann Baker (Norm), Pam Warren (Bob), Paula Crist (Mike) and Christopher Skahan (Karen). Caring grandfather to Jackie, Megan, Greg, Kate, Natalie, Alison, Jack, Patrick, Michael, Andrew, Andrea and Michelle and loving great-grandfather to Declan. Don was born in 1927 in Philadelphia. He graduated from West Catholic High School where he was active in baseball and track. He remained a devoted alumnus throughout his life, serving on its board and organizing countless reunions and luncheons for his classmates. He attended Saint Joseph's College where he majored in Chemistry and graduated with high honors. He then earned his Master's Degree where he major in Quantum Mechanics from the University of Pennsylvania. Don was hired by the Atlantic Refinery Company in 1951 as a Junior Research Chemist and retired in 1998 as Senior VP of Research & Development at the Atlantic Richfield Chemical Company (ARCO), headquartered in Newtown Square, PA. He was honored in 1992 by the President and CEO of ARCO at a ceremony in Los Angeles, CA. He received the "Outstanding Lifetime Technical Achievement Award" in recognition of his four decades of technical innovation, leading to multiple breakthroughs and patents in the field of Organic Analytical Chemistry. Don was a lifelong, huge fan of all Philly sports teams. Anyone who knew him understood his kindness, wisdom, quick wit and humility. He never complained or found fault with anyone and always put himself second to his family and friends. He will be truly missed. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family will be holding private services. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Cancer Society
, 1818 Market Street, Suite 2820, Philadelphia, PA 19103 would be appreciated. The family expresses their deepest gratitude for the compassion and loving care provided by Angel Companions and Asera Care Hospice.