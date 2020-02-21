|
|
WALKER
DONALD J.
Suddenly, February 18, 2020. Loving father of Samantha Jo and Donald Joseph. Beloved son of Joan and the late James, Sr. Dear brother of Kathleen McGinn (Robert), Stephen (Suzanne), and the late James. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Monday 9:00 A.M., Christ the King Church, 3252 Chesterfield Rd., Phila., PA, followed by his Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 2002 Sproul Rd #102, Broomall, PA 19008 or Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Phila., PA 19104 in his memory would be appreciated.
BURNS FUNERAL HOME
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 21, 2020