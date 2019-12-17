|
|
KAPEL
DONALD 'DON'
December 15, 2019. Husband of Susan (nee Segal), of Blue Bell PA. Father of Sheri (Howard) Herzberg and Greg (Rima) Kapel; brother of Sandy Berman; also survived by 4 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Wednesday, 10:30 A.M, Cong. Beth Or, 239 E. Welsh Road, Maple Glen PA 19002. Interment Haym Salomon Memorial Park. The family will return to the residence of Greg and Rima Kapel. Contributions in his memory may be made to JNF, or Cong. Beth Or.
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 17, 2019