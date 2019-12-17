Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD KAPEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD "DON" KAPEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONALD "DON" KAPEL Notice
KAPEL
DONALD 'DON'
December 15, 2019. Husband of Susan (nee Segal), of Blue Bell PA. Father of Sheri (Howard) Herzberg and Greg (Rima) Kapel; brother of Sandy Berman; also survived by 4 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Wednesday, 10:30 A.M, Cong. Beth Or, 239 E. Welsh Road, Maple Glen PA 19002. Interment Haym Salomon Memorial Park. The family will return to the residence of Greg and Rima Kapel. Contributions in his memory may be made to JNF, or Cong. Beth Or.

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -