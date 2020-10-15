Was born at home on Limekiln Pike in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia on April 6, 1937. His parents, Richard and Anna Stanton, had eight children. Richard Jr., Anita, Ruth, Justine, Donald, Joseph, Thomas and Robert. The center of their world was Saint Athanasius parish in Philadelphia. Donald graduated from Germantown High School in 1955 and joined the United States Navy with his best friend of 70 years, Bill Brandreth. They proudly served aboard the USS Lloyd and Donald told great stories about their time in the Navy for the rest of his life. When many of his life's memories faded away, it remained his North Star. After his service to our country, Donald attended the Wharton School Of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and joined Bill Brandreth for a long and distinguished career at the Philadelphia Stock Exchange. He started as a clerk and worked tirelessly to become a Senior Vice-President at Dean Witter Reynolds and Morgan Stanley. He also served many years on the Stock Exchange's Board of Governors. Above all, his greatest accomplishment and source of pride was his family. The love of his life was Maryann O'Shea. They met at a dance at the Sheraton Hotel and were married for 57 years and had four children. Carolyn Merlini (Cornelius), Kathi Cline (Todd), Donald Jr. (Lisa) and Robert (Janine). He was adored by his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Meghan, Beau, Michael, Ryan, Zachary, Madison, Luke, Mia, Sofia, Vivian, Chloe, Kai and Colin. His family lived in Maple Glen, Pennsylvania and built their world around Saint Alphonsus parish. His retirement years were full of friends, family and world travel with Maryann always by his side. Along with the Brandreths, they were a fixture in Ocean City, New Jersey and Bonita Springs, Florida. Donald Michael Stanton was a humble giant. He was kind, honest and beloved by his family. We are so grateful for his wonderful life. He died in Dresher, Pennsylvania on October 13, 2020. Funeral Mass Sat., 11:30 A.M., St. Alphonsus Church, 33 Conwell Dr., Maple Glen, PA 19002. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing at the Church Sat. after 10:30 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. Please make any donations in his name to Saint Jude's Hospital For Children, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. www.mayfuneralhome.com