89, the husband of Anne P. Kerstetter died of natural causes in his home in Trappe, MD on June 4, 2020.Mr. Kerstetter was a successful business executive, gentleman, farmer, and philanthropist. Don was born in Philadelphia and with his wife Anne he was a 1954 graduate of Drexel Univer-sity. After graduation from Drexel, Don served in the Army. After serving in the Army, Mr. Kerstetter started his career with Turner Construction in 1956 and worked his entire professional career with Turner until his retirement in 1991 rising to the position of Executive Vice President.Don enjoyed airplanes, boats, and cars. Twice he raced in the Bermuda race and collected antique cars.As retirement approached, he and Anne created a charitable foundation, Trappe Landing Farm Native Sanctuary in 1991. The goals of the Foundation include environmentally safe farming and the cleanup of LaTrappe Creek. Mr. Kerstetter served on a number of Boards of Directors, to include his alma mater, Drexel University.He is survived by his wife Anne, sister, Jean K. Browne and many nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers or mass cards, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Talbot County Historical Society, 30 S. Washington St., Easton, MD 21601. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

