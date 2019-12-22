|
|
MASTROCOLA
DONALD R.
Passed Nov. 27, 2019, at age of 63 in San Diego Ca. He served as a PFC in 7th Cavalry Division of the United States Army. He is the son of Rocco J. Mastrocola and the late Phyllis Frangione Mastrocola. He was predeceased by his brother Stephen. He is survived by his wife Jacqueline; 2 sons Jesse and Jake; 1 brother Gregory and 4 sisters Sandra, Barbara, Linda and Carolyn; uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, and nieces. His Funeral Service and Int. were at Veterans Cem. in Miramar Ca. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 22, 2019