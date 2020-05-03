ROSE

DONALD R. "DR."

April 29, 2020. A retired employee for 43 years with the Corps. of Engineers. Beloved husband of Judith A. (nee Skok). Loving father of Donald J. (Jessica Walker) Rose. Brother of John, George and Barbara. Brother-in-law of Jane. Dr. is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Service and Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dr.'s name may be made to Morris Animal Rescue, 1242 Lombard St., Phila., 19147 or Free Library of Phila. Foundation, 1901 Vine St., Suite 111, Phila, PA 19103.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store