DONALD R. "DR." ROSE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROSE
DONALD R. "DR."
April 29, 2020. A retired employee for 43 years with the Corps. of Engineers. Beloved husband of Judith A. (nee Skok). Loving father of Donald J. (Jessica Walker) Rose. Brother of John, George and Barbara. Brother-in-law of Jane. Dr. is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Service and Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dr.'s name may be made to Morris Animal Rescue, 1242 Lombard St., Phila., 19147 or Free Library of Phila. Foundation, 1901 Vine St., Suite 111, Phila, PA 19103.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Robert L. Mannal Funeral Home, Inc.
6925 Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19135
215-624-8989
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved