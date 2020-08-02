1/
DONALD R. SMITH Sr.
SMITH
DONALD R. SR.
Age 73, of Phila. on July 28, 2020. Husband (50 Years) of Eileen (Burger) Smith. Loving father of Denise O'Rourke (Mike) and Danielle Letizio (Andrew); his buddy, Dominick Letizio (Grandson), Tatyanna (Granddaughter) and his Brother, Rick Smith. Predeceased by Donald Smith, Jr. (Son) and his brothers Gerald, James and Francis. He consigned his remains to Science thru PA Humanity Gifts so future Doctors explore
and find the Cure. Donations can be made in his name to: Attn: Mare Shipton, Bridesburg Boys and Girls Club, 2901 Bridge St., Phila., PA 19137

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 2, 2020.
