donald rosen

October 18, 2020; of Havorford, PA. Husband of Roni Rosen (nee Sachs) and the late Debra Rosen (nee Jaffe); Father of David (Terri), Lynne (Steve), Julie (The late Ira), Daniel and Donna (Mike); Step-Father of Blair (Lance) and Brett (Betsy); Grandfather of Ian, Jack, Jonah, Nina, Ruby, Josiah, Beau, Brayden, Parker, Levi, Ty and Violet; Great Grandfather of Zion. Services are private. The family respectfully requests contributions in lieu of flowers be made to Abramson Senior Care or American Technion Institute­­­­­­­­­­­­­. His legacy will live on in the hearts of all those whose lives he has touched


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
