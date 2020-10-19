donald rosen

October 18, 2020; of Havorford, PA. Husband of Roni Rosen (nee Sachs) and the late Debra Rosen (nee Jaffe); Father of David (Terri), Lynne (Steve), Julie (The late Ira), Daniel and Donna (Mike); Step-Father of Blair (Lance) and Brett (Betsy); Grandfather of Ian, Jack, Jonah, Nina, Ruby, Josiah, Beau, Brayden, Parker, Levi, Ty and Violet; Great Grandfather of Zion. Services are private. The family respectfully requests contributions in lieu of flowers be made to Abramson Senior Care or American Technion Institute. His legacy will live on in the hearts of all those whose lives he has touched