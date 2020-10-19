donald rosen

October 18, 2020; of Havorford, PA. Husband of Roni Rosen (nee Sachs) and the late Debra Rosen (nee Jaffe); Father of David (Terri), Lynne (Steve), Julie (The late Ira), Daniel and Donna (Mike); Step-Father of Blair (Lance) and Brett (Betsy); Grandfather of Ian, Jack, Jonah, Nina, Ruby, Josiah, Beau, Brayden, Parker, Levi, Ty and Violet; Great Grandfather of Zion. Services are private. The family respectfully requests contributions in lieu of flowers be made to Abramson Senior Care or American Technion Institute­­­­­­­­­­­­­. His legacy will live on in the hearts of all those whose lives he has touched