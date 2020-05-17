SAVITZ

DONALD

May 15, 2020, of Cherry Hill, NJ. Husband of the late Marilyn Savitz. Father of Sharon (Jaclyn) Savitz, Alan (Diane) Savitz, Hillary (Christopher) Aderman, Shannon Savitz, Alex (Paula) Savitz and Ina (Joel) Savitz. Grandfather of Jessica, Jonathan, Aaron, Ashley, Cara and Shelby. Great-Grandfather of Ella and Jayce. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the Live Stream Funeral Service on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 beginning 1:00 P.M. on the PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS Facebook Page. Contributions may be made to the ASPCA or Cong. Beth Tikvah, Marlton, NJ. PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ



