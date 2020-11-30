1/1
Donald Teufel
Age 82, November 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jane L. (nee Cichella). Devoted father of Lisa (David) Acchione and Kim (Bob) Squadrito. Loving grandfather of David Jr. (Taylor), Danielle (Dan), Janée, Dawn Marie, Bobbi and Katie; great grandfather of Justin Jr., Ella, Brayden, Danny, Emerson, Connor and the late Tanner. Dear brother of Elaine (Mike) Gadaleta and the late Dolores, Fred and George. His funeral will be private. The Family requests donations in his memory to Moss Rehabilitation, Office of Development, 5501 Old York Rd., Phila., PA. 19141 in Donald's memory. Please share condolences at www.gangemifuneralhome.net


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
