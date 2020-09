Or Copy this URL to Share

73, of Holmesburg





section of Philadelphia, PA. A Religious Service will be held at 10 to 10:15 A.M. on Saturday, September 5th at ALDWORTH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES LLC in Philadelphia, PA. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. Joseph Villa, 10 W. Wissahickon Avenue, Flourtown, PA 19039.



