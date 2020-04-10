Home

Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONNA ANN (Lande) BRESLOW

April 9, 2020, of Phila., PA. Beloved wife of Jonathan and loving mother of Jordan. Devoted sister of Marsha Krawitz. Daughter of the late Harry A. Lande and the late Esther Lande (nee Krouse). Donna was born and raised in Allentown, PA, and was a distinguished graduate of George Washington University in Washington, D.C. Donna's career spanned over thirty years as an accomplished accountant and a banking executive. Additionally, and in recent years, Donna was a dedicated philanthropist particularly in the field of breast cancer. Funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be held in the near future. Contri-butions can be made to the Abramson Cancer Center in Donna's memory or to a .

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 10, 2020
