Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St Anselm Church
512670 Dunks Ferry Rd
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St Anselm Church
512670 Dunks Ferry Rd
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Age 63, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on February 28, 2020. She was born in Phila., PA, and was the daughter of the late Dominic and Theresa Lachimia. Donna Ann was the beloved wife of William " Bill" married over 42 years. She was the loving mother of William "Bill" III (his wife Joanna). She will be sadly missed by her sister Carmella (her husband Garry) Bailey, and by all who knew her. Donna Ann had worked as a sales coordinator for Rillings Bakery. She was a President of Far Northeast A.A. for numerous years. She enjoyed home decorating, and spending time at the shore and center city. Donna Ann loved spending her free time with her family and her friends. Relatives and Friends are invited to Donna Ann's Life Celebration Tuesday; March 3, 2020 from 10 to 11 A.M. at St Anselm Church, 512670 Dunks Ferry Rd, Phila., PA. 19154 and to participate in her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Her Interment will be Private. Memorial Contributions may be made in Donna Ann's memory to ; 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 1, 2020
