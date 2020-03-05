|
PATRICK
DONNA ANN
Of Southampton, PA passed away unexpectedly on the morning of March 1, 2020, she was 55 years young. She was born December 13th, 1964 to the late Andrew and Kathleen Seiberlich. She was an adoring mother to Joseph "Joey" Patrick, Bryan Patrick, Matthew "Mattman" Patrick, And Daniel (Dan) Patrick. She was the sister to the late Sam Coppola and Chal Seiberlich (Lynda). She is survived by her siblings Kathy LoPresti, Andrew Seiberlich Jr., (Dawn-Marie), Sandra "Sissy" Brunell (Brian), Michael Seiberlich (Faith) and loved by many friends and family including Arthur Patrick. Donna lived each day to the fullest, loved everyone with all her heart, worked harder than anyone, and had an adoration for life. She loved nothing more than her four boys and made sure that they knew it. Her daily philosophies were "Smile at the world, the world smiles back" and "Do something nice for somebody, don't forget".
Relatives and friends are invited to join in the celebration of her life at KIRK & NICE SUBURBAN CHAPEL, 333 W County Line Rd, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 Friday, March 6th from 6-9 P.M. and Saturday March 7th 9-10:30 A.M. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11 A.M. at Our Lady of Good Council, 611 Knowles Ave, Southampton, PA 18966. Please wear some-thing red in Donna's memory, as it was her favorite color.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 5, 2020