DeSANTIS





Age 64, June 11, 2020. Beloved wife of Louis DeSantis. Devoted mother of April DeSantis (Christian Gennarelli), Lisa (Joseph) Porchia and Sara (Vincent) Leuzzi. Loving grandmother of Joey, Vincent, Rita and Luke. Loving daughter of Victor and Rosaria Della Franco. Dear sister of Carol Wagner and Victoria Lombardi; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation, Wed. morning, 9:00 A.M. at St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Funeral Mass to begin 10:00 A.M. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Gift of Life Donor Program, 401N. 3rd St., Phila., PA. 19123 in Donna's memory.



