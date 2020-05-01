BOSWELL

DONNA JANE (nee McDowell)

87, was a beloved preschool teacher for over 50 years. Teacher Donna impacted the lives of thousands of Delaware county children as the owner, director, and teacher for two Montessori schools. She was also the matriarch of the Boswell family, known by her six grandchildren as their best friend and biggest fan, role model and inspiration, strong and wise, and an independent free spirit.

Passed away peacefully at home on April 24th, 2020. Pre-deceased by her loving husband, Sam. Lovingly remembered by daughter Pamela Haigh (Ray), and sons Shaw (Cheri) and Scott (Tracy) Boswell, six devoted grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Donations may be made to Main Line Home Care & Hospice.ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store