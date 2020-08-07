COCCHIA75, of Philadelphia, PA passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Mother of Joseph (and Conchita) Glasgow, Jeanine (and Joesph Williams) Glasgow, and Dyana Glasgow, Life Partner of Dashawn McHerron,Sister of Stephen Cocchia, Maria Bacon, Valerie Pogue, Andrew Cocchia, Peter Cocchia, Susan Snyder and Regina Hayduk; also survived by her granddaughters Madelyn and Ava. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by a brother Samuel Cocchia. Her Memorial Mass will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. from St. Matthew's RC Church, 219 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA. Friends may call on Monday morning from 9:30 to 10:15 A.M. at the church. Interment will follow in St Denis Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to: Juvenile Justice Center , 91 North 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139.

